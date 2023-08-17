Parents of missing Madalina Cojocari to appear in court Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The parents of missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari will appear in court on Thursday.

Her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, were arrested in December and charged with failure to report the girl’s disappearance.

She was last seen in public on Nov. 21 while getting off a school bus, but was not reported missing until Dec. 15.

Both parents said they do not know what happened to the girl, however, warrants unsealed last month revealed her mother theorized that she may have been sold for money.

Authorities have followed up on hundreds of potential leads since the search for Madalina began.

The warrants unsealed in July revealed that Cornelius Police were made aware of surveillance photos that appeared to have shown her and a relative on Dec. 16 in western North Carolina.

Diana Cojocari is scheduled to be in court at 9:30 a.m., while Palmiter will have a bond hearing as well as a motion to compel during the afternoon court session.

It is possible that both parents could enter a plea during their appearances.

