PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.(Scott County EMS)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) – A paramedic from Indiana died Tuesday from complications of childbirth, according to her family.

Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, gave birth to her third child on Monday – a healthy baby boy named Maverick – at Schneck Hospital in Seymour, Indiana. However, immediately after the birth, she was airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.

She died the following evening, her husband confirmed in a public Facebook post.

Tscheulin was the deputy chief of Scott County EMS. According to the department, she was a licensed paramedic serving Scott County since 2010 and was promoted to deputy chief in 2017.

Scott County’s EMS Chief/Director Nicholas Oleck posted a heartfelt tribute to Tscheulin on Facebook following her death, saying she was one of the most important people in his life.

“She was exactly who I needed. She was the one person who knew how to continually keep me grounded,” Oleck wrote. “Devonnia understood what it took to be a selfless leader, and flourished in that department. She carried our crews through everything they needed, and more. Devonnia was the person I depended on 24 hours a day.”

Oleck said the department will be retiring Tscheulin’s number.

“I would’ve taken a bullet for her. I would give anything to trade places, because the world, and this community, deserve her much more,” Oleck wrote. “We will carry you with us everyday. You will be with me everyday. The amount of respect and love I have for you could never be explained. We didn’t deserve you, but we are all better people because of you.”

According to her obituary, Tscheulin is survived by her husband – whom she married in 2010 – and their three young children, including baby Maverick.

Further details were not released about Tscheulin’s childbirth complications.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, records show
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire

Latest News

Warrants unsealed in July revealed Diana Cojocari believes her daughter may have been sold for...
Search continues for missing Madalina Cojocari nearly 9 months after disappearance
A man was seriously hurt back in May when he was stabbed following an argument on the streetcar.
Police release 911 calls from CATS streetcar stabbing near uptown Charlotte
A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on...
1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter could enter pleas on Thursday.
Parents of missing Madalina Cojocari to appear in court Thursday