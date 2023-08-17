NBA schedule release: Key matchups to watch for Hornets upcoming season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fans, coaches, and players are checking their calendars for the biggest games of the season as the NBA schedule has just released.

As the Hornets prepare for the upcoming season, it’s only right to reveal the biggest must see games for Hornets fans.

Home: Atlanta Hawks, October 25 at 7:00 p.m.

The Hawks take a trip up I-85 to take on their southeast division rival. Both Lamelo Ball and Hawks guard Trae Young are looking to cement themselves as superstar players in the NBA to stay. Atlanta and Charlotte both fell short of a playoff berth last year which may cause the national media to look over both superstar players despite their immense talent. The Hawks and Hornets have very young rosters with athletic players across the floor and this should be a fairly even matchup if both teams are healthy coming into this game.

Home: New Orleans Pelicans, December 15 at 7:00 p.m.

If you’re into high flying and highlight reels, this is the game for you. Before their arrival to the NBA both Lamelo Ball and Spartanburg native Zion Williamson were taking the internet by storm with their insane shooting skills and rim rocking ability. The Pelicans have made the NBA Play-in tournament several times within the last few seasons and have stayed competitive despite Zion’s health concerns. The Hornets look to show the NBA that when healthy they are also a sleeper team to compete in the eastern conference with a young and improved roster. Fans who wish to see two promising athletes go head-to-head at the Spectrum Center should be in for a treat.

Away: San Antonio Spurs, January 12 at 10:00 p.m.

The Hornets travel out west in what will be one of their few primetime games of the season. The focus of this game will be centered on No.1 and No.2 pick facing off against each other. Hornets fans should be intrigued to see how forward Brandon Miller will perform against Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs rookie has been the betting favorite to win rookie of the year and has seen an unprecedented level of hype coming into his first year. It should be interesting to see how both young players perform on the national stage.

Home: Memphis Grizzlies, February 10 at 7:00 p.m.

This will be one of the more underrated matchup’s of the season as the high profile Memphis Grizzlies will have guard Ja Morant back from suspension by the time they make their way up to the queen city. Morant is one of the leagues most electrifying players and has the ability to light up the gym on any given night against any team in the league. Both these teams are relativity young and are led by two prolific scorers. Ja Morant facing off against Lamelo Ball will also be must see television for NBA fans who enjoy watch some of the leagues best young talent. If the Hornets can compete or even grab a convincing win against one of the best teams in the western conference, Hornets fans should feel good about themselves heading into the spring.

Away: Portland Trailblazers, February 25 at 9:00 p.m.

During the WBTV NBA draft coverage this summer many Hornets fans were disappointed to have not been able to select G-League forward Scoot Henderson. Despite Brandon Miller’s promising career at Alabama, it didn’t seem like he was the favorite in town. Miller had a strong outing against the Blazers in the NBA Summer League but that performance was also in absence of Scoot Henderson due to injury. We will get a chance to see how the No.2 and No.3 picks look facing off against each other and whether or not Hornets were too soon the judge their future franchise forward.

It was a mixed reaction inside the Spectrum Center when Miller's name was announced as the overall No. 2 pick.

View Hornets 2023-2024 schedule here

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.