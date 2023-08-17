PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NASCAR driver charged with DWI in Huntersville, records show

Jason White has made 157 starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
Jason Alan White
Jason Alan White(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was arrested earlier this month, jail records show.

Jason Alan White, 44, was arrested in Huntersville on Aug. 3 and charged with driving while impaired, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office website revealed.

A police report showed the arrest happened on Kenton Drive, just off of Sam Furr Road during the early evening.

White has made 157 career starts in NASCAR’s third-highest level, logging more than 20,000 laps and posting an average finish of 19th. He has not recorded a win in the series, but has finished in the top five nine times.

He has started just one race in 2023, driving the No. 1 truck at Daytona for TRICON Garage. He finished 15th.

White has also made 55 Xfinity Series and two Cup Series starts during his driving career.

Related: NFL veteran charged with stealing vehicle, possession of drugs after Charlotte arrest

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and...
Police: Suspected thief shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

FFN Overtime
FFN Overtime is Back!
The Northwestern football team at Production Day at Bank of America Stadium as they get ready...
High school football season starts with a historic game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday
High school football season starts with a historic game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday
South Carolina will retire the No. 25 jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the...
South Carolina to retire No. 25 jersey of two-time SEC player of the year Tiffany Mitchell