Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Mount Holly woman

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have made an arrest in a Mount Holly hit-and-run crash that killed a woman.

On Thursday morning, Hishon Jaquise Redfearn, 23, was arrested and charged with felonious hit and run, according to the Mount Holly Police Department.

Redfearn is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond, authorities said.

His arrest stems from the deadly crash that happened Monday morning on Central Avenue.

The victim, previously identified by police as Amanda Frisbee, 42, of Mount Holly, was walking on Central Avenue when she was struck.

Investigators said the suspect’s vehicle was located and secured for processing later that day.

