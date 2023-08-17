Man charged after officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police arrested and charged a man following an officer-involved shooting at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

According to Concord Police, officers were called after Mark Donald Smith, 50, fired a shotgun from inside an apartment into an adjacent unit that was occupied. The shooting happened at Locke Mill Plaza, located off Buffalo Avenue Northwest.

Smith, whose motive for the shooting is unknown, left the complex before officers arrived, according to the department. Police canvassed the area for the suspect and left at 6:18 p.m.

A few minutes later, officers said they received a call that Smith had returned to the apartment and was inside. When police arrived, they found him in the back of the apartment, armed with a shotgun, according to the department.

Officers gave Smith multiple commands to drop the gun, but he didn’t comply, authorities said. Instead, he allegedly raised the loaded shotgun and pointed it at the officers.

An officer fired two rounds, striking Smith twice, a news release stated. He was given first aid and then taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus, where he was treated and released.

Smith has since been arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer and one count of discharging a weapon into occupied property, according to the department.

He is currently being held in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $375,000 bond.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on administrative duty, which is standard procedure following such incidents.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is leading the investigation.

