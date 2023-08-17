PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Madalina Cojocari’s mom pleads not guilty to failing to report child’s disappearance

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – The mother of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari has pleaded not guilty to failing to report the 12-year-old’s disappearance.

Diana Cojocari appeared in court Thursday morning, where she entered the plea. There was no plea agreement from the state or word on bond. The defendant was taken back into custody following the appearance. A trial date has not been set at this time.

Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to report the disappearance of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who has been missing since Nov. 23.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office and Cornelius Police Department)

A felony drug charge against Diana Cojocari was dismissed back in July.

Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, is scheduled for a 2 p.m. court appearance Thursday. He was also charged with failing to report a child’s disappearance.

Thursday’s court appearances come as the search for Madalina continues. Video shows her getting off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It was the last time she was publicly seen.

Her parents didn’t report her missing until almost a month later, on Dec. 15.

Officers searched Diana Cojocari’s car and family home for any evidence of drugs, travel or a crime in mid-February, ultimately finding multiple passports for the mother and daughter, along with a Moldovan debit card.

In March, documents revealed Diana Cojocari contacted a relative asking him to “smuggle” her and Madalina away.

Search warrants unsealed early this summer revealed that sing Cornelius girl likely was spotted in surveillance photos Dec. 16 in Sugar Mountain.

The recently-uncovered surveillance photos of a child and man “were physically consistent” with the missing girl and her only known blood relative, Octavian Cebanu, in the United States.

Those unsealed records also revealed that police intentionally housed Palmiter with a confidential informant in jail and later seized his jail notebooks.

Court records also show the girl’s mother discussed a big bag of money and withdrawing cash with her mother “and a theory that Chris gave the girl away for money.”

Madalina weighs about 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

Watch continuing news coverage here:

