Lower humidity remains through start of weekend before temperatures heat back up

Relief from high humidity and mid 90s temperatures will continue through Saturday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relief from the high humidity will continue Thursday, along with a brief break from the mid 90s temperatures.

Today’s forecast will be much like yesterday’s, and will stay slightly cooler through Saturday before temperatures and the heat index ramp back up on Sunday.

Saturday should be a beautiful day, with low rain chances and some breeze to help keep things cool.

The heating up will continue after Sunday into the start of next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

