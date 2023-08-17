High school football season starts with a historic game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The high school football season kicks off on Thursday, but will be highlighted with a historic game on Saturday.

On August 19th, Providence Day and Northwestern will play in the inaugural Carolina Panthers Keep Pounding Classic inside of Bank of America Stadium. It will be the first high school football game ever inside the Bank.

Not only is it cool for Providence Day and Northwestern to be playing in the first ever high school football game in Bank of America Stadium, but production day at the Bank back on June 14th took this thing to another level.

“They are treating it like a NFL game,” said Providence Day quarterback Jaydn Davis.

The team brought out the big production cameras for videos that will be played before and during the game.

“The Panthers got some nice stuff,” said Northwestern defensive lineman Mason Grier. “It was cool. It was an eye opener.”

The 2 teams will dress in the locker rooms at Bank of America Stadium and will come out the same tunnel the Panthers enter Bank of America Stadium on game days.

Talk about a great memory.

But game week is finally here and not only do the coaches have to get the players ready to play, they need to get them focused and not be in awe and wide eyed in the home of the Carolina Panthers. But Northwestern head coach Page Wofford has another worry.

“I’m worried about me being wide eyed,” said coach. “But once the game starts, all of that melts away. You don’t know where you are. You just know you are on the field and coaching a football game and the kids just know they are playing a football game.”

A game that will be the thrill of a lifetime.

These teams could go on to win state titles at the end of the season, but years from now, this game will probably be referenced more than that championship because of this moment.

“If you an adult male that played high school football, you still remember your coaches, you remember games, you remember guys you played with,” said Providence Day head coach Chad Grier. “To have this kind of experience at the stadium, in that kind of crowd, against that competition with this kind of build out, I don’t think this is something they will ever forget.”

