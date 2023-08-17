FFN Overtime is Back!

Nate Wimberly previews week 1 high school football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football returns on Thursday and back for this season is FFN Overtime.

WBTV Sports did FFN Overtime back when we had the Electrifying 11 and the FFN Top 10 and now it is back to not only highlight the best teams, but shine light on the players who are having great season. Teams who may no have had great success in the past, but are on a roll now.

We are looking to shine a light on the great high school action that we don’t always have time for on Football Friday Night.

Here is week 1 as we announce the Football Friday Night Game of the Week for Week 1 as well as preview the of some big games on Thursday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers will host the Keep Pounding Classic-- the first ever high school football game at Bank of America Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.