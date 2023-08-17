PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

FFN Overtime is Back!

FFN Overtime
FFN Overtime(WBTV)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Nate Wimberly previews week 1 high school football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High school football returns on Thursday and back for this season is FFN Overtime.

WBTV Sports did FFN Overtime back when we had the Electrifying 11 and the FFN Top 10 and now it is back to not only highlight the best teams, but shine light on the players who are having great season. Teams who may no have had great success in the past, but are on a roll now.

We are looking to shine a light on the great high school action that we don’t always have time for on Football Friday Night.

Here is week 1 as we announce the Football Friday Night Game of the Week for Week 1 as well as preview the of some big games on Thursday and Saturday.

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers will host the Keep Pounding Classic-- the first ever high school football game at Bank of America Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and...
Police: Suspected thief shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Latest News

The Northwestern football team at Production Day at Bank of America Stadium as they get ready...
High school football season starts with a historic game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday
High school football season starts with a historic game at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday
South Carolina will retire the No. 25 jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the...
South Carolina to retire No. 25 jersey of two-time SEC player of the year Tiffany Mitchell
Nate Wimberly previews week 1 high school football
Football Friday Night Overtime - August 18, 2023