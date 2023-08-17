Districts seeing more new teachers taking ‘alternative routes’ to the classroom

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - As we enter the 2023 school year, it’s no secret there is a continued need for teachers in school districts across the Charlotte area.

“Everybody across the nation has been dealing with teacher shortages for several years, and our district is not immune to that,” Joe Burke with Fort Mill Schools said.

“This last year has been a real challenge in the recruitment of teachers,” Lindsay Machak with Rock Hill Schools said.

In York School District 1, Jennifer Bolin, the director of human resources, says it’s also still a big part of their conversations.

“We are working every day to recruit people into our district,” she said. Bolin also said, though, that their efforts have paid off and vacancies in York One are currently low. She said she believes there are several reasons for that, including current district teachers sharing their love for what they do with others.

York One administration officials walked us inside the classrooms of two district teachers: eighth-grade York Middle School teacher and 24-year teaching veteran Jaime Benfield, and second-year York Comprehensive High School math teacher Kaicee Thomasson.

“This is my passion,” Benfield said. “Not teaching math, but teaching kids.”

“If you love teaching, and you love education and you love your students that’s really what motivates you to continue being a teacher,” Thomasson added.

Aside from the joy of teaching itself, Bolin said the district credits its success in hiring several teachers to taking an “alternative route.”

“It may be that you have a bachelor’s degree in science and all the sudden you think, ‘Oh, I may want to teach!’ So, we’ve had a lot of teachers this summer to come through with those alternative routes,” she said.

It turns out this is a trend backed by enrollment numbers in teaching licensure programs at UNC Charlotte. While college enrollment officials shared statistics showing the number of undergraduate candidates has dropped by more than 20 percent since 2018, the number of graduate candidates seeking a teaching certificate has nearly doubled.

“I believe that is a similar case at most institutions across the state,” Brad Smith, Director of Assessment and Accreditation at the Cato College of Education, said. “Some are straight out of undergraduate programs, some are changing careers, but then they want to come back and become teachers, and so they enroll in a licensure program at the graduate level.”

Winthrop University in Rock Hill is seeing the same trend. It is even launching a new program this October aimed at getting alternative route teachers the certification they need. Dean of the College of Education, Sport and Human Sciences Dr. Beth Costner said it came directly from community need.

“We meet regularly with 10 districts that we have partnerships with here in the Charlotte region and they ask us, you know, ‘You’ve got to help us with this situation’,” Dr. Costner said. “And so, it was absolutely birthed out of that. and you also see districts that are starting to create these kinds of programs that are helping with the teachers in their areas. So, this is the next wave in education.”

That wave is currently helping to keep our schools afloat. District leaders say it is important to note there is a learning curve for alternative route teachers. While they bring much to the classroom, it also takes time to get them up to speed on running a classroom while they pursue their professional licensure.

So, educators say it’s still critical to get more high school students back on the path to teaching. While they admit that conversation is not a quick fix, changing the narrative may be the start.

“I think a lot of times the negative is out there, they see the bad, but showing them the good- all the good things that come out of teaching,” Bolin said. “It’s a rewarding profession. It’s one that will always give back to you, and I just hope that we can maybe turn that around so people will want to go into this profession.”

Educators WBTV spoke with said they are grateful for changes that have been at the state and local level to try and address issues like teacher salary, benefits and burnout.

They also added there is continued room for improvement. However, they say most of all, teachers and potential future teachers need our support for the profession. They said if there’s support outside the classroom, everyone wins inside the classroom.

