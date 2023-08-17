Deputies in Rowan will give chase to lawbreakers on I-85, and the suspects find that surprising

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The chase is on, especially if you’re up to no good and driving on I-85 in Rowan County. The sheriff’s office there has a policy of pursuing drivers who won’t stop for traffic violations, and this year they are seeing more than ever.

“They do think they can get away from us, but I can assure you we’ve won most of those chases,” Major Jason Owens said.

And they have the proof. The Sheriff’s Office has posted several pictures on social media pages of cars that deputies say tried to run, but ended up either stopping, or being stopped.

Stop sticks are often used to end a pursuit. The contain sharp barbs that puncture tires. Deputies can throw them into the median, then pull them across the lane in front of the speeding car.

There have been nearly 60 pursuits involving deputies this year, more than 30 on I-85. And while some law enforcement agencies have a ‘no pursuit’ policy, that isn’t the case in Rowan County.

“If you see a car going 100 miles-an-hour on 85 you know the car is going 100 miles-an-hour, so you try to stop that car and figure out what’s going on. Are they involved in some type of robbery that just occurred, we don’t know, were they involved in some other type of crime that occurred, is it a stolen car, you don’t know,” Owens added.

Most chases happen in the overnight hours, but some take place during the day. And sometimes the drivers, not knowing the area, will take an exit and end up in a neighborhood.

“That gets scary,” one homeowner said. “I looked up and saw the shite car right in front of my house.”

Often pursuits can lead to the recovery of drugs, guns, other items.

Major Owens say the bottom line is that drivers who don’t think they’ll be pursued in Rowan County, should think again.

“That’s a typical answer we get from some of these individuals, ‘we thought you were going to stop because everybody else does’,” Owens said.

Major Owens say if you are on the interstate and see what might be a chase coming up behind you, pull to the right as soon as it’s safe to do so.

