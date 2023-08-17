Court: Charlotte man killed by police was in ‘position of surrender’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A wrongful death lawsuit against a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been revived by an appeals court.

This is the order of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, which ruled the officer who fired the shots that killed Ruben Galindo is not protected under what’s called qualified immunity.

A federal judge in Charlotte had previously dismissed the lawsuit, citing the officer’s protection of qualified immunity.

The lawsuit by the family of Ruben Galindo claims his hands were raised when he was shot and killed by police back in 2017. Police body cam footage released does show the 29-year-old Galindo raising his hands.

He was fatally shot after calling the police to say he had a gun on Sept 6, 2017. The incident happened at the Hunters Pointe Apartments along Prospect Drive.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found an armed man, later identified as Galindo, outside the apartment complex.

The court of appeals ruling describes what happened next, according to the body camera video: Galindo raised his hands in the air while the gun was still in his left hand, instead of dropping the gun.

Galindo did not speak English; a fact the opinion points out officers knew before approaching him without a Spanish-speaking officer.

Police said that after Galindo did not follow the officers’ English commands to drop the weapon, the officers perceived an “imminent deadly threat.” According to the police chief, at least two police officers fired their weapons at him.

In September 2021, the district court determined Officer David Guerra, the officer who fired the fatal shots, was entitled to qualified immunity on a Fourth Amendment claim since it was objectively reasonable for him to shoot Galindo as the man posed an immediate threat, according to court records.

The court also awarded summary judgment to Guerra and the city of Charlotte on assault and battery, wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress claims.

In its review, the appellate court relied upon the video footage and other evidence in the record to vacate the award of qualified immunity for Guerra on the Fourth Amendment claim.

The ruling stated that Galindo sought help from the police officers because, “in the throes of paranoia,” he wanted to surrender his weapon and turn himself in for impending court proceedings.

“Although he was firmly instructed by the Spanish-speaking 911 dispatcher to leave the firearm inside his apartment when he met the responding officers outside, Galindo insisted that he would have the firearm with him. He also denied any plan to harm the officers or anyone else, and he repeatedly asserted that he had no bullets for his pistol,” the appellate court’s ruling stated.

The court acknowledged the responding officers had good reason to be skeptical of Galindo and to treat him as a potential threat to their safety and the safety of others.

“Galindo posed a threat to the safety of the responding officers at the moment he was shot, but a reasonable officer on the scene would not have had probable cause to believe that he posed an ‘immediate threat’ such that deadly force could constitutionally be used against him,” court records stated. “Simply put, Officer Guerra fired at Galindo while Galindo was standing still in a position of surrender.”

According to the ruling, while Galindo was armed with a pistol, he did not threaten anyone with it by “pointing, aiming, or firing his weapon.”

The appellate court also noted that the Spanish-speaking Galindo may not have understood the English commands to “drop the gun” and “put the gun down.”

“He seemed to want to comply with the officers’ instructions while being confused by what they were commanding,” the ruling stated. “As we have explained, a suspect’s failure to obey commands may not justify deadly force if the commands were unclear.”

The appellate court also vacated summary judgment awards to Guerra and the city of Charlotte on the assault and battery, wrongful death caused by negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress claims. It did affirm the district court’s summary judgment award to the city on the plaintiff’s negligent training claim.

In a dissenting opinion, Judge Julius Richardson said the body joins the list of courts of appeals to improperly deny qualified immunity in a Fourth Amendment case.

“I refuse to join that list and respectfully dissent,” Richardson wrote.

