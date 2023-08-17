CMPD: Authorities arrest man during “street takeover” for reckless driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrest man for reckless driving during a meet-up on North Tryon Street.

31-year-old Emanuel Oliver was was located and arrested by officers on Freedom Drive. He’s charged with Felony Flee to Elude.

On Tuesday, August 15, the driver Emanuel Oliver, (DOB 11/27/1992) was located & arrested by officers on Freedom Drive. He's charged with Felony Flee to Elude. His Challenger SRT was seized and impounded. #streettakeovers pic.twitter.com/reH8pF5ZKU — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 17, 2023

According to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers found a Dodge Challenger SRT that belonged to Oliver. His vehicle has been seized and impounded.

On Friday August 11, Oliver’s vehicle was seen doing burnouts, fishtailing, and driving recklessly during a meet-up on N. Tryon Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.

CMPD have made several arrests during “street takeovers” to prevent street racing and other acts of reckless driving.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill that makes street takeovers unlawful in North Carolina. Those in violation of the law, which goes into effect Dec. 1, will be found guilty of a misdemeanor and have to pay a fine of no less than $1,000.

