PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD: Authorities arrest man during “street takeover” for reckless driving

Oliver’s vehicle was seen doing burnouts, fishtailing, and driving recklessly during a meet-up on N. Tryon Street.
Oliver’s vehicle was seen doing burnouts, fishtailing, and driving recklessly during a meet-up...
Oliver’s vehicle was seen doing burnouts, fishtailing, and driving recklessly during a meet-up on N. Tryon Street.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police arrest man for reckless driving during a meet-up on North Tryon Street.

31-year-old Emanuel Oliver was was located and arrested by officers on Freedom Drive. He’s charged with Felony Flee to Elude.

According to The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers found a Dodge Challenger SRT that belonged to Oliver. His vehicle has been seized and impounded.

On Friday August 11, Oliver’s vehicle was seen doing burnouts, fishtailing, and driving recklessly during a meet-up on N. Tryon Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the driver fled.

CMPD have made several arrests during “street takeovers” to prevent street racing and other acts of reckless driving.

Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill that makes street takeovers unlawful in North Carolina. Those in violation of the law, which goes into effect Dec. 1, will be found guilty of a misdemeanor and have to pay a fine of no less than $1,000.

Related: Police: Arrest made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Jason Alan White (left) and Christopher Monroe Hacker (right).
NASCAR drivers charged with DWI in separate Huntersville incidents, records show
Police were called to a deadly shooting Wednesday morning at a QT gas station in northwest...
Police: No charges sought after one killed at Charlotte gas station
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has a total of four investigation...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools subject of three new federal investigations

Latest News

Warrants unsealed in July revealed Diana Cojocari believes her daughter may have been sold for...
Search continues for missing Madalina Cojocari nearly 9 months after disappearance
A man was seriously hurt back in May when he was stabbed following an argument on the streetcar.
Police release 911 calls from CATS streetcar stabbing near uptown Charlotte
A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on...
1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter could enter pleas on Thursday.
Parents of missing Madalina Cojocari to appear in court Thursday