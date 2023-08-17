PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Child injured in accidental Caldwell County shooting, deputies say

Deputies continue to investigate after a child was shot Thursday in Caldwell County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) – A child was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in the Lenoir area, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Rocky Road, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting was accidental.

The child was seriously injured in the shooting and was taken for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Their exact age was not released.

Deputies continue to investigate.

