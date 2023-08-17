Child injured in accidental Caldwell County shooting, deputies say

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) – A child was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in the Lenoir area, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Rocky Road, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting was accidental.

The child was seriously injured in the shooting and was taken for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Their exact age was not released.

Deputies continue to investigate.

