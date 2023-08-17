PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden to pay respects to former Pennsylvania first lady Ellen Casey, who died last week in Scranton

FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in...
FILE - President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One at the White House, July 28, 2023, in Washington. Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is traveling to Pennsylvania on Thursday to privately pay his respects to the mother of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, who died last week in Biden’s hometown of Scranton.

The president is expected to arrive before visiting hours for Ellen Casey, also a former first lady of Pennsylvania, at St. Peter’s Cathedral.

Casey, the widow of Pennsylvania Gov. Robert P. Casey and the mother of Casey, D-Pa., died last week at age 91. Biden issued a statement Monday commemorating her life.

“On the many trips I’ve taken home to Scranton over the decades, one of the things I’ve looked forward to most was the chance to visit or talk with Ellen Casey – I truly loved her,” Biden said.

The president, who grew up a few blocks from the Casey household, said Ellen Casey embodied the “Scranton values,” of family and public service.

Biden is no stranger to grief or loss, having lost his wife and infant daughter in a 1972 car accident. He lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. And he talks often about how these experiences have shaped who he is, first as a U.S. senator, then as vice president and now president.

Ellen Casey lost her husband, who served as governor in the late 80s through the early 90s, to an infection in 2000. The former Democratic governor rose to national prominence for his strong opposition to abortion, which often put him at odds with the Democratic Party.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and...
Police: Suspected thief shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station
Jason Alan White
NASCAR driver charged with DWI in Huntersville, records show
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire

Latest News

Warrants unsealed in July revealed Diana Cojocari believes her daughter may have been sold for...
Search continues for missing Madalina Cojocari nearly 9 months after disappearance
A man was seriously hurt back in May when he was stabbed following an argument on the streetcar.
Police release 911 calls from CATS streetcar stabbing near uptown Charlotte
A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were shot in uptown Charlotte on...
1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting at Concord apartment complex
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter could enter pleas on Thursday.
Parents of missing Madalina Cojocari to appear in court Thursday