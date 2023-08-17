PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting

The shooting happened at 9th and North College streets on Wednesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 9th and North College streets before 10:30 p.m.

Police were seen taping off the parking lot of a county building following the incident.

Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

