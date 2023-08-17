1 seriously injured in uptown Charlotte shooting
The shooting happened at 9th and North College streets on Wednesday night.
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after a shooting in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at 9th and North College streets before 10:30 p.m.
Police were seen taping off the parking lot of a county building following the incident.
Medic said the person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone was taken into custody.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
