PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

YouTube prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments

YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation...
YouTube is prohibiting false claims about cancer treatments under its medical misinformation policy.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – YouTube is stepping up its efforts to stamp out medical misinformation on its platform.

The company said it is now removing false claims about cancer treatments.

The prohibited content includes videos promoting unproven treatments or therapies that have been deemed harmful by health authorities.

“For instance, a video that claims ‘garlic cures cancer,’ or ‘take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy’ would be removed,” the company said in its announcement.

The restrictions are already in effect. Enforcement will be ramped up in the coming weeks with both human and automated moderation reviews.

YouTube already bans misinformation about vaccines, abortions and any content that promotes eating disorders.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
A bomb squad was called to South Main Street near Springway Drive for a “pipe Bomb threat.”
Man arrested after pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Cintra, a private development company, built toll lanes north of Charlotte, and now wants to do...
CRTPO to hear updated review of proposed I-77 toll lanes south of Uptown
The district completed more than 50 projects this summer, and will soon break ground on a new...
Gaston County Schools set for first day of school after summer of renovations
Students at Charlotte Prep's Lower School are returning to class Wednesday, weeks after a fire...
Charlotte Prep Lower School students return to class weeks after massive fire
Students attending Lincoln County Schools are returning to the classroom on Wednesday.
Lincoln County Schools launching 'Leader In Me' initiative