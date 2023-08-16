Woman charged after two county pursuit and stop at Family Dollar

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman ended a pursuit from Rowan County to Stanly County in the parking lot of the Family Dollar store in Richfield, according to law enforcement.

Crystal Dawn Johnson, 42, is charged with felony flee to elude arrest, no liability insurance, displaying a fictitious tag, driving without registration and failure to appear. Her bond was set at $50,000.

The incident happened on Sunday. Police in Salisbury say it began when at 10:30 a.m. when an officer attempted a traffic stop. Johnson, driving a white Ford F-150, would not pull over for the officer and continued driving out of the city limits and into the county. That’s when deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit.

Johnson still did not stop, according to the report. Officers followed Johnson east on Stokes Ferry Road. She made a right turn onto Liberty Road, then turned left at Highway 52 headed towards Stanly County.

Deputies in Stanly County used stop sticks near Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer. Johnson drove over the sticks, flattening the tires on her pickup. Johnson slowed and pulled into the parking lot of Family Dollar.

Deputies arrested Johnson. She is due in court on August 29.

