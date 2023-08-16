PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Tropical Storm Hilary forms off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”(National Hurricane Center)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Hilary formed Wednesday far off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, but it is expected to strengthen and move north towards the Baja California peninsula later this week.

Hilary had winds of 40 mph (65 kph) Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Hilary was located about 470 miles (755 kilometers) south-southeast of the port city of Manzanillo, far from land.

The storm was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph). But it was expected to make a turn northward later in the week and strengthen into a hurricane before possibly brushing the northern part of the Baja peninsula, near the U.S. border, as a tropical storm.

The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja California Peninsula and portions of the southwestern United States this weekend.”

Two other tropical storms, Fernanda and Greg, were far out to sea in the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
A bomb squad was called to South Main Street near Springway Drive for a “pipe Bomb threat.”
Man arrested after pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Cintra, a private development company, built toll lanes north of Charlotte, and now wants to do...
CRTPO to hear updated review of proposed I-77 toll lanes south of Uptown
The district completed more than 50 projects this summer, and will soon break ground on a new...
Gaston County Schools set for first day of school after summer of renovations
Students at Charlotte Prep's Lower School are returning to class Wednesday, weeks after a fire...
Charlotte Prep Lower School students return to class weeks after massive fire
Students attending Lincoln County Schools are returning to the classroom on Wednesday.
Lincoln County Schools launching 'Leader In Me' initiative