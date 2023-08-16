Ticketmaster offering refunds after Jimmy Buffett cancels Charleston concert

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Ticketmaster says it will provide refunds to people who bought tickets for a now-canceled Jimmy Buffett concert in Charleston.

Buffett was set to appear at the Credit One Stadium with his Coral Reefer Band back in May. But he announced he would postpone that concert after being hospitalized in Boston.

He said the hospital stay was to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” adding that all tickets purchased for the May event would be honored when a new date was scheduled.

Buffett announced in May he was canceling his tour for health But as of Tuesday, Ticketmaster’s website states the organizer of the concert had canceled the event and that refunds would automatically be processed to the original method of payment.

It is not clear when Buffett will begin touring again.

