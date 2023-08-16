PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
South Carolina to retire No. 25 jersey of two-time SEC player of the year Tiffany Mitchell

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - South Carolina will retire the No. 25 jersey of two-time Southeastern Conference player of the year Tiffany Mitchell.

The 5-foot-10 Mitchell, from Charlotte, N.C., will be honored Nov. 12 prior to tipoff of the Gamecocks home game against Maryland, the school announced Wednesday.

Mitchell played at South Carolina from 2012 through 2016 and helped the program to its first Final Four in 2015.

Mitchell was voted the SEC’s top player in 2014 and 2015. She said in a statement she was “honored, humbled and blessed” with the jersey retirement.

“Being a part of the foundation and trusting the process with Coach (Dawn) Staley when I was in high school and knowing that I’m laying that foundation for the players after me means a lot to me,” Mitchell continued.

Mitchell was a first-round WNBA draft pick in 2016 and played seven seasons with the Indiana Fever before moving to Minnesota this year.

“Coaching players like Tiffany is one of my greatest rewards,” Staley said. “She’s not just an amazing player; she’s an example of what you can become with the right mindset, commitment and determination. I’m super proud of her then and now.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

