Rowan Sheriff’s Office part of joint investigation into pipe bomb incident in Kannapolis

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has released information on its involvement in investigating a pipe bomb incident that happened in Kannapolis on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Kannapolis Police Department to assist with an investigation into Jamie Kevin Stirewalt possessing a home-made pipe bomb.

The Kannapolis Police encountered Stirewalt on a traffic stop which led to officers discovering the device accompanied with narcotics in the car which he was charged for in Cabarrus County.

According to the report, Stirewalt told officers that he resided with his parents in Rowan County which led to the Rowan County Sheriff’s office’s involvement.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his parent’s home on Hidden Pond Lane, China Grove, as well as another residence he had recently been at on Gee Drive in Rowan County.

Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kannapolis Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, and the ATF searched the homes and found no other devices or cause for concern of the public’s safety.

Narcotics were seized during the search of the Gee Drive address and that investigation is still ongoing.

