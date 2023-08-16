PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rowan Sheriff’s Office part of joint investigation into pipe bomb incident in Kannapolis

Jamie Stirewalt was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Jamie Stirewalt was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Sheriff’s Office has released information on its involvement in investigating a pipe bomb incident that happened in Kannapolis on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Kannapolis Police Department to assist with an investigation into Jamie Kevin Stirewalt possessing a home-made pipe bomb.

The Kannapolis Police encountered Stirewalt on a traffic stop which led to officers discovering the device accompanied with narcotics in the car which he was charged for in Cabarrus County.

According to the report, Stirewalt told officers that he resided with his parents in Rowan County which led to the Rowan County Sheriff’s office’s involvement.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for his parent’s home on Hidden Pond Lane, China Grove, as well as another residence he had recently been at on Gee Drive in Rowan County.

Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kannapolis Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, and the ATF searched the homes and found no other devices or cause for concern of the public’s safety.

Narcotics were seized during the search of the Gee Drive address and that investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
Jamie Stirewalt was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Kannapolis pipe bomb suspect appears in court
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

From January 2017 through June 2022, North Carolina hospitals sued more than 7,500 residents,...
Report: Atrium Health filed over 40% of lawsuits in NC over medical debt
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify an...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify individual who robbed west Charlotte tobacco shop
Jamie Stirewalt was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Kannapolis pipe bomb suspect appears in court
A missing person report for Allisha Watts was filed on July 19 in Charlotte, authorities said.
‘Our family misses you so much’: Sister of Allisha Watts writes letter one month after disappearance
Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and...
Police: Suspected thief shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station