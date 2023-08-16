Rowan-Salisbury School System announces new hires : Jacquelyn Tinsley and Stephanie Ward join RSS district leadership

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS) announces the appointments of two new district leaders.

Jacquelyn Tinsley will serve as the new Executive Director of Data, Visualization, Integration, and Accountability, while Stephanie Ward was named Director of Literacy. Bringing a wealth of educational leadership experience, both Tinsley and Ward will bring years of school level experience to serve students and support schools across the district.

With 21 years of dedication to public education, Tinsley has excelled as a teacher and administrator. Notably, she served as an International Baccalaureate Coordinator, English Department Chair, and earned Teacher of the Year honors. Her innovative mindset led her to Harvard University as a Teacher Fellow Academic Coach and Differentiated Instruction Coach. Currently, Tinsley is serving as the Assistant Principal at Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School.

Tinsley was selected from a competitive pool of 12 applicants.

With a 25-year career spanning literacy, gifted education, and MTSS, Ward’s proven track record exemplifies her commitment to educational innovation and student success.

As a passionate advocate for students, Ms. Ward envisions immersive classrooms filled with engaging experiences, diverse resources, and appropriately challenging content. Her leadership since 2008, including roles as ELA Director for K-5 and Curriculum Coordinator for K-12, showcases her dedication to elevating education.

Ward was selected from 12 applicants.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Tinsley and Ms. Ward to the Rowan-Salisbury School System team,” said Dr. Kelly W. Withers, Superintendent of Rowan-Salisbury Schools. “Ms. Tinsley’s extensive background in education, coupled with her visionary leadership style, will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing efforts to leverage data for student success and growth. And Ms. Ward’s experience, passion, and vision for advancing literacy align perfectly with our district’s mission of empowering students to excel.”

