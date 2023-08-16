PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Report: Atrium Health filed over 40% of lawsuits in NC over medical debt

Most of the lawsuits filed by all hospitals were concentrated in five counties, including Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.
From January 2017 through June 2022, North Carolina hospitals sued more than 7,500 residents, with Atrium Health accounting for more than 40% of those, according to the report.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A report released Wednesday by the North Carolina Office of State Treasurer shows Charlotte-based Atrium Health filed more than 40 percent of all lawsuits filed by hospitals against patients in the state.

According to the report, thousands of patients are being sued over medical debt.

From January 2017 through June 2022, North Carolina hospitals sued more than 7,500 residents and won a total of $57.3 million in judgments, the report states. That’s an average of $16,623 per judgment.

The report states that Atrium Health filed 2,482 lawsuits with an average judgment of $22,954 during that time.

Of Atrium’s 1,236 judgments in district court, approximately 857 were default judgments in their favor, according to the report.

Most of the lawsuits filed by all hospitals were concentrated in five counties, including Mecklenburg and Gaston counties.

