Relief from blistering heat, humidity arrives for the next few days

Temperatures over the next few days will fall below average for this time of year.
Wednesday’s forecast looks to be nice and calm, with lower humidity in store over the next few days.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few blistering hot days, some relief is on the way.

Wednesday’s forecast looks to be nice and calm, with lower humidity in store over the next few days.

In addition to the drop in humidity, temperatures will also cool off some, falling below average for this time of year.

That dip will end after Saturday though, as the heat and humidity will ramp up once again beginning Sunday and into next week.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

