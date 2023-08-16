Relief from blistering heat, humidity arrives for the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few blistering hot days, some relief is on the way.

Wednesday’s forecast looks to be nice and calm, with lower humidity in store over the next few days.

In addition to the drop in humidity, temperatures will also cool off some, falling below average for this time of year.

That dip will end after Saturday though, as the heat and humidity will ramp up once again beginning Sunday and into next week.

