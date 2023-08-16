PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Suspected thief shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station

The shooting happened on Bellhaven Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Medic said the person died at the scene. CMPD has deemed the shooting a homicide.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip at Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and firing at least one shot into the air. Nobody was hurt by that bullet.

An officer followed the vehicle up Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road before the suspect turned around and returned to the QT.

Once back at the gas station, the robbery suspect allegedly got into an argument with a man pumping gas.

Police said during that argument, the man shot and killed the robbery suspect.

CMPD took the man into custody and said he is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
A bomb squad was called to South Main Street near Springway Drive for a “pipe Bomb threat.”
Man arrested after pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Cintra, a private development company, built toll lanes north of Charlotte, and now wants to do...
CRTPO to hear updated review of proposed I-77 toll lanes south of Uptown
The district completed more than 50 projects this summer, and will soon break ground on a new...
Gaston County Schools set for first day of school after summer of renovations
Students at Charlotte Prep's Lower School are returning to class Wednesday, weeks after a fire...
Charlotte Prep Lower School students return to class weeks after massive fire
Students attending Lincoln County Schools are returning to the classroom on Wednesday.
Lincoln County Schools launching 'Leader In Me' initiative