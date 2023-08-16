Police: Suspected thief shot, killed at northwest Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip at Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road around 10:30 a.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Police said before the fatal shooting happened, a suspect robbed the QT before driving away and firing at least one shot into the air. Nobody was hurt by that bullet.

An officer followed the vehicle up Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road before the suspect turned around and returned to the QT.

Once back at the gas station, the robbery suspect allegedly got into an argument with a man pumping gas.

Police said during that argument, the man shot and killed the robbery suspect.

CMPD took the man into custody and said he is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information regarding the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

