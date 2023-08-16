PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One person in Concord shot during officer-involved shooting, Concord Police say

The shooting happened near the area of Locke Mill plaza.
The shooting happened near the area of Lock Mill plaza
The shooting happened near the area of Lock Mill plaza(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been shot by police in Concord following an officer-involved shooting.

According to Concord Police, the shooting happened near the area of Locke Mill plaza.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no current threat to the public. WBTV will update you with more information on the incident.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
Jamie Stirewalt was charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Kannapolis pipe bomb suspect appears in court
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights has a total of four investigation...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools subject of three new federal investigations
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
MBFD: About 1,000 people evacuated, 3 firefighters treated during Myrtle Beach resort fire
From January 2017 through June 2022, North Carolina hospitals sued more than 7,500 residents,...
Report: Atrium Health filed over 40% of lawsuits in NC over medical debt
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify an...
Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify individual who robbed west Charlotte tobacco shop