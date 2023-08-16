One person in Concord shot during officer-involved shooting, Concord Police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been shot by police in Concord following an officer-involved shooting.

According to Concord Police, the shooting happened near the area of Locke Mill plaza.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no current threat to the public. WBTV will update you with more information on the incident.

Officers responded to Lock Mill Plaza regarding a shooting into occupied dwelling. During the investigation one person was shot by police. There is currently no threat to the public. This remains an ongoing investigation. RG pic.twitter.com/qwBN8rIrX2 — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) August 16, 2023

