One month missing: Search continues for Moore Co. woman Allisha Watts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Wednesday marks one month since Allisha Watts was last seen in Charlotte.

The Moore County woman was in Charlotte visiting her boyfriend, James Dunmore. Two days after she was last seen, her SUV was found in Anson County.

According to an incident report, Dunmore was found, unconscious, inside the vehicle, but she wasn’t.

Then, on July 19, Watts was officially reported missing.

Allisha Watts was last seen on July 16 leaving a northeast Charlotte home.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not named anyone as a suspect or person of interest in connection with her disappearance.

Officers have told WBTV that Watts’ boyfriend is “important to the investigation.” They would not say if he was a suspect or a person of interest.

Watts’ family has not stopped looking for her since she disappeared. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CMPD.

