PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NoDa-based artist seeks kidney transplant

She says she hopes she can live longer so she can “make art” and “bring joy”.
She says she hopes she can live longer so she can “make art” and “bring joy”.
She says she hopes she can live longer so she can “make art” and “bring joy”.(Ruth Ava Lyons)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An artist known for paving the way for the creative community of NoDa is now asking you for a way to keep her alive.

Ruth Ava Lyons says she’s had a kidney disease all her life, but the last couple of months have called dialysis. Her search for the life-saving organ is now nearing a year.

To find a match, she’s gotten creative, building a website to educate people on her story and how they can donate, and having friends who have put her search up on billboards across the area.

Lyons, with her partner Paul Sires, took a chance on the empty space that became NoDa years ago. The pair own a handful of the now-bustling businesses, including Evening Muse and Starlight on 22nd.

“I consider most of my live adventures, all the different stories I have, all the places I’ve been to...and this is just another one, it’s just not so much fun!” laughed Lyons.

“My mom is a very hardworking woman,” added her son Orion Sires, who was not a match.

“Someone like Ruth who’s influential and who’s helped build up this community, that’s so important to the arts community that is doing things with her life, traveling the world, creating beautiful pieces of artwork. If there’s anybody to get a kidney, it would be her.”

According to LifeShare Carolinas, Ruth is one of over 3,000 people in North Carolina alone on the kidney transplant waitlist.

She says her artwork helps her, and she wants to keep contributing to her community.

“I want to continue to live, but I also want to continue to make art and have that affects peoples lives...and bring joy,” said Lyons.

To learn more about kidney donation, you can click here.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest stories sent straight to your device.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges

Latest News

Owner of Sugar Queen Baking unable to sell baked goods after a tree fell on her home and business
Charlotte baker unable to sell baked goods after tree falls on her home, business
The Charlotte Fire Department said 40 firefighters responded and it took about 30 minutes to...
Lightning blamed for northeast Charlotte house fire, CFD says
WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
The new facility will employ more than 150 workers.
Officials break ground for General RV facility in Rowan County