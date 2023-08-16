NoDa-based artist seeks kidney transplant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An artist known for paving the way for the creative community of NoDa is now asking you for a way to keep her alive.

Ruth Ava Lyons says she’s had a kidney disease all her life, but the last couple of months have called dialysis. Her search for the life-saving organ is now nearing a year.

To find a match, she’s gotten creative, building a website to educate people on her story and how they can donate, and having friends who have put her search up on billboards across the area.

Lyons, with her partner Paul Sires, took a chance on the empty space that became NoDa years ago. The pair own a handful of the now-bustling businesses, including Evening Muse and Starlight on 22nd.

“I consider most of my live adventures, all the different stories I have, all the places I’ve been to...and this is just another one, it’s just not so much fun!” laughed Lyons.

“My mom is a very hardworking woman,” added her son Orion Sires, who was not a match.

“Someone like Ruth who’s influential and who’s helped build up this community, that’s so important to the arts community that is doing things with her life, traveling the world, creating beautiful pieces of artwork. If there’s anybody to get a kidney, it would be her.”

According to LifeShare Carolinas, Ruth is one of over 3,000 people in North Carolina alone on the kidney transplant waitlist.

She says her artwork helps her, and she wants to keep contributing to her community.

“I want to continue to live, but I also want to continue to make art and have that affects peoples lives...and bring joy,” said Lyons.

