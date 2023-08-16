PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Monster Fun: Circle K Monster Truck Bash returns to The Dirt Track at Charlotte this weekend

Bad Company (John Gordon), returns to The Dirt Track at Charlotte to defend his Monster Truck Bash title.(Charlotte Motor Speedway)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sparks will fly as the metal-mashing machines return to The Dirt Track at Charlotte for a night full of power and adrenaline like no other, as the Circle K Monster Truck Bash kicks off Charlotte Motor Speedway’s fall season.

The Circle K Monster Truck Bash’s reigning champion, Bad Company (John Gordon), returns to defend his title along with an all-star lineup that includes:

  • Blockhead - Daron Basl
  • Dirt Crew - Jerry Beck
  • Hooked - Steven Sims Jr.
  • Illuminator - Cory Snyder
  • Jurassic Attack - Dalton Widner
  • Maximus - Jack Brown
  • Rockwell Red - Joe Urie
  • Stone Crusher - Steve Sims
  • Tailgator - Tim Jones

These hot shoes will go in head-to-head eliminations as they square off on the original “over/under” diabolical timed dirt course with features including five different school buses and 24 junk cars. A winner-take-all freestyle competition of high-flying jumps and crowd-pleasing stunts will hit the dirt track following the final round of the Monster Truck face-off.

Before the high-powered machines hit the dirt, fans can get an up-close look at the 2,000-horsepower trucks and meet the drivers in the pit area as part of the Circle K Pit Party. Early access to the pit party begins at 3:30 p.m. for anyone who brings a Circle K Polar Pop Cup. The pit party begins at 4 p.m. and includes Monster Truck rides, bounce houses, an autograph session, food and souvenirs.

Prior to the Monster Truck Bash, that morning, Cars and Coffee Concord will take over Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone as hundreds of automotive enthusiasts gather to celebrate their shared passion for cars and showcase their prized classics, customs and hot rods. The free event is open to the public from 8-11 a.m.

Adult tickets to the Aug. 19 Circle K Monster Truck Bash are just $30, while children 12 and under get in for only $10. For tickets, schedules and more details, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

