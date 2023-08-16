PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker from Fayetteville, North Carolina died in the initial wreck.
By WLOX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A 24-year-old military veteran is dead after two separate accidents happened on Interstate 10 in Mississippi.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the initial wreck Monday morning. His pickup truck crashed into an 18-wheeler and became partially stuck underneath, WLOX reports.

Switzer says Baker is a veteran, whose wife is active duty military stationed in Korea. She was back in Louisiana last month to attend the funeral of her father.

Now, she has to bury her new husband of less than a year.

Baker was in Louisiana over the weekend to finalize affairs related to his late father-in-law and bring some of his wife’s personal effects back to North Carolina. Switzer confirms the truck Baker crashed yesterday was one of those items that belonged to his wife’s late father.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 23, just west of the road work being done at the Menge Avenue exit 24. The right eastbound lane was already closed due to the road work, but the crash caused additional congestion in the area for hours.

A Harrison County rescue squad vehicle was also hit by a truck as it was responding to the scene. It was launched into the median, closing westbound lanes as well. WLOX reporter Bill Snyder was at the crash scene and says the fire crew is OK.

Traffic seemed to begin running more smoothly after the wrecks were cleared.

Copyright 2023 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
A bomb squad was called to South Main Street near Springway Drive for a “pipe Bomb threat.”
Man arrested after pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop
Another heat advisory has been issued due to the humidity leading to dangerous heat index...
First Alert Weather: Heat index could soar intro triple digits, severe storms possible

Latest News

Crystal Dawn Johnson, 42, was charged.
Woman charged after two county pursuit and stop at Family Dollar
Police say the 11-year-old victim was strangled to death and sexually assaulted. (KTRK, CARMELO...
Girl, 11, killed in her apartment while her father was at work, police say
Students attending Lincoln County Schools are returning to the classroom on Wednesday.
Lincoln County Schools to return to classroom with new SROs, tracks and fields
Cruise's driverless taxis could soon be shuttling people around the Queen City.
Glimpse of the future: Self-driving taxis spotted on Charlotte streets