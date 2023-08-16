PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
MEDIC: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in northwest Charlotte

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured Tuesday night in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said it happened around 10 p.m. near 1300 Beatties Ford Rd.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

