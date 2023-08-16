MEDIC: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian was hit and seriously injured Tuesday night in northwest Charlotte, according to MEDIC.

MEDIC said it happened around 10 p.m. near 1300 Beatties Ford Rd.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

No further details were released.

