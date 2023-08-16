PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lincoln County Schools to return to classroom with new SROs, tracks and fields

All four high schools received new tracks and turf fields thanks to a state grant.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The road to success starts Wednesday for the 13,000 students and staff in Lincoln County Schools.

The district has 23 schools, five of which are kicking off a new initiative.

Stephen Covey’s “Leader in Me” initiative is launching at two elementary schools, Lincolnton Middle School, Asbury Academy and West Lincoln High School.

Dr. Aaron Allen, the district superintendent, said he believes it will pay dividends in overall learning and overall production to the community.

“It’s not a program. That’s what I tell people upfront,” he said. “It is helping people understand our philosophy about how to instruct, how to live how to be a good adult how to be a good person and it’s teaching those durable skills which employers want.”

The district also completed the installation of new turf fields and tracks at all four high schools, which was made possible by a state grant.

“It definitely looks really good and the intent is we’re saving money long-term and saving people’s time,” he said. “It’s just going to open up an opportunity for our schools to make more revenue generating opportunities.”

He said having the newer and nicer facilities will make it more possible for Lincoln County high schools to host sporting events such as regional competitions.

Lincoln County Schools also now has school resource officers (SROs) assigned to all 13 elementary schools.

The district is also still working to fill about 27 teacher openings, although some interim and retirees have signed up to help.

