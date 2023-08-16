Glimpse of the future: Self-driving taxis spotted on Charlotte streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New to the Queen City, you may have seen the new fleet of self-driving, autonomous taxis on the streets of Charlotte.

The company who owns them, called Cruise, recently announced Charlotte as its eighth and newest market.

Video showed the cars driving through the streets and powering up at a parking lot charging station.

Company reps were in each car and said the taxis are currently still in the testing phase. They said eventually, commuters will be able to order one, just like an Uber or Lyft.

Self-driving cars are something North Carolina has been planning for. In fact, our partners at Axios Charlotte first reported back in 2019, a 2017 law laid out some of the rules on how to regulate autonomous vehicles.

Based on that law, there’s no driver’s license needed to ride in one, the car has to stop if it’s involved in a crash, and the owners are responsible for any moving violations.

The California-based company is part of General Motors and Charlotte is the eighth city where it will be operating. WBTV has reached out to the company to see how long it could be before the taxis become operational.

While the cars may seem exciting and innovative to many, they haven’t come without some controversy.

Last week in California, 10 of the driverless vehicles stalled in San Francisco, causing a gridlock in the area. Cruise said the issue stemmed from a large music festival that disrupted its wireless bandwidth.

First responders in other cities have also complained about the cars getting in their way.

