PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Glimpse of the future: Self-driving taxis spotted on Charlotte streets

Cruise is testing its autonomous vehicles in Charlotte, along with seven other cities.
By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New to the Queen City, you may have seen the new fleet of self-driving, autonomous taxis on the streets of Charlotte.

The company who owns them, called Cruise, recently announced Charlotte as its eighth and newest market.

Video showed the cars driving through the streets and powering up at a parking lot charging station.

Company reps were in each car and said the taxis are currently still in the testing phase. They said eventually, commuters will be able to order one, just like an Uber or Lyft.

Self-driving cars are something North Carolina has been planning for. In fact, our partners at Axios Charlotte first reported back in 2019, a 2017 law laid out some of the rules on how to regulate autonomous vehicles.

Based on that law, there’s no driver’s license needed to ride in one, the car has to stop if it’s involved in a crash, and the owners are responsible for any moving violations.

The California-based company is part of General Motors and Charlotte is the eighth city where it will be operating. WBTV has reached out to the company to see how long it could be before the taxis become operational.

While the cars may seem exciting and innovative to many, they haven’t come without some controversy.

Last week in California, 10 of the driverless vehicles stalled in San Francisco, causing a gridlock in the area. Cruise said the issue stemmed from a large music festival that disrupted its wireless bandwidth.

First responders in other cities have also complained about the cars getting in their way.

Related: New BMW lets you change lanes with your eyes

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
A bomb squad was called to South Main Street near Springway Drive for a “pipe Bomb threat.”
Man arrested after pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop
Another heat advisory has been issued due to the humidity leading to dangerous heat index...
First Alert Weather: Heat index could soar intro triple digits, severe storms possible

Latest News

Students attending Lincoln County Schools are returning to the classroom on Wednesday.
Lincoln County Schools to return to classroom with new SROs, tracks and fields
Appalachian State still celebrating big win over Texas A&M, prepping to host ESPN College GameDay
Gaston County Schools set for first day of school after summer of renovations
Alex Murdaugh’s former law school classmate Cory Fleming sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison...
Alex Murdaugh’s former law school classmate Cory Fleming sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for helping him steal
HNN File Image
MEDIC: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in northwest Charlotte