Gaston County Schools set for first day of school after summer of renovations

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Gaston County are set to take on their first day of school on Wednesday.

Gaston County Schools is one of many North Carolina districts that has modified its school calendar this year to better align with the community college schedule and wrap up exams before winter break.

The earlier start means a shorter summer break than usual, but that didn’t stop the district from getting some important repairs and renovations done over the past couple months.

Gaston County Schools completed more than 50 projects over the summer, paid for by school bonds and capital funds from the county.

Parking lots were repaved at four different schools, gym flooring was replaced in four schools, and several schools got new roofing, lighting, paint, security and other upgrades.

In addition to the repairs, a new school is also under construction. Once completed in 2025, it will replace Grier Middle School in Gastonia.

According to district leaders, the new campus will be a mirrored image of the current campus, with the athletic building and school buildings swapping places.

Ground will be broken on the new school in September.

On the administrative side, teachers, administrators and school resource officers (SROs) are also set for the first day of the new academic year.

All 56 schools within the district have full-time SROs, which come from a handful of law-enforcement agencies.

The Gaston County Police Department provides the district with 30 SROs and has a special education unit that trains other school resource officers.

SROs in the county must complete the North Carolina Justice Academy, where officers are taught how to respond to potential assailants, how to safely lockdown a school and ways to mentor students.

Capt. Bob Battle said SROs are usually the first ones in and the last to leave on any given school day.

“They are there to help families, to help parents with issues,” he said. “They’re working in conjunction with the schools. They’re not just there to enforce laws, they are, but there also there to help work through problems. As you would think anyone in a community would, they become engrained in the community.”

With the earlier start time, Gaston County Schools will wrap up the new school year on May 22.

