CRTPO to hear updated review of proposed I-77 toll lanes south of Uptown

By Faith Alford
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not uncommon for traffic to be slowed, bumper-to-bumper on I-77 in and around Charlotte.

One proposed solution to resolving the backups is toll lanes, which would stretch from Uptown to the South Carolina state line.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) could be provided with a more clear timeline for the proposed project during its Wednesday night meeting, along with a preliminary price tag for the plan.

Cintra, the company that built the I-77 toll lanes north of Uptown, now wants to build them southward.

WBTV previously reported that the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said the CRTPO has been planning for toll lanes since 2014.

In February, the board asked NCDOT to have an initial look at Cintra’s proposal and compare it to a public-private partnership versus one delivered by the Turnpike Authority.

Since then, another group has spent the summer reviewing Cintra’s proposal, including elements relating to costs, equity returns and scheduling.

That review is now finished, and will be presented to the board tonight.

No decisions are expected regarding a vote on the proposal on Wednesday. A decision likely won’t come until next year.

