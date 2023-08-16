Crime Stoppers: Police working to identify individual who robbed west Charlotte tobacco shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify an individual who robbed a tobacco and vape shop in west Charlotte.

The incident happened Tuesday, July 18 around 7 p.m. at the Chapel Village Tobacco & Vape Shop in west Charlotte. The business is in a shopping center close to Moore’s Chapel Road.

Surveillance footage from a business shows an intruder casually walk up to the front counter. The video shows a person point a gun at a customer and take his money. The footage then shows the intruder immediately turn to the register and point the gun at an employee.

“(They) pointed the handgun at the customer as well as the employee. Any number of things could have happened. The handgun could have accidentally gone off and we could have had a much more serious situation,” Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers said.

The surveillance footage shows the suspect leave the business after getting money from the register. The entire robbery lasted only about 30 seconds.

“We know that someone has some insight,” Smith said. “Someone knows this individual and knows about this incident.”

Melody Morales, an employee at the shop, said she was upset to hear that the business had been robbed.

“You’re damaging somebody not only financially, but emotionally,” she said. “That’s something that will stay with her forever.”

Morales said she and her colleagues would like to see the person responsible for the crime identified and arrested.

“You hurt one of our family members, so that’s something we would like to see paid for,” she said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

