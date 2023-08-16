PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte Prep Lower School students return to class weeks after massive fire

The Lower School building was consumed by the blaze on June 26.
Students at Charlotte Prep's Lower School are returning to class Wednesday, weeks after a fire destroyed their school building.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday marks an emotional first day of class for one Charlotte school.

Students at Charlotte Preparatory’s Lower School headed back to the classroom, less than two months after a massive fire consumed one of the campus buildings.

The blaze left behind a pile of rubble where the Lower School once stood. In the weeks since, the debris has been cleared and what was left of the building has been demolished.

Charlotte Preparatory School Continues Recovery From Fire
Charlotte Preparatory School resumes summer camps with help of local church
Charlotte Prep vows to rebuild school building destroyed by fire
Charlotte Prep to resume summer camps, secures temporary classrooms after massive fire
No injuries after large fire breaks out at Charlotte prep school

While school was not in session at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt, it did interrupt Charlotte Prep’s summer camp programs. Thanks to the help of a nearby church, those camps were able to restart about two weeks later.

The school has also obtained modular units, which will serve as temporary classrooms and staff offices until the campus can be rebuilt.

One of the units contains six classrooms, two offices and two bathrooms, while the other has two classrooms with two bathrooms.

“It is our intention to make these classrooms and the area surrounding the modular units as pleasing as possible,” the school said in a letter to families. “We want this space to look special and attractive and are all about making lemonade out of lemons!”

During an initial estimate, the Charlotte Fire Department said the school sustained about $2.5 million in damage. However, school leaders later said the damage is likely much more costly.

The school has been fundraising and accomplished its initial goal of welcoming students back on time for the new year.

Anyone wishing to donate to help rebuild the school can do so here.

Charlotte Prep Middle School students also returned to class on Wednesday, with Early School students to return Thursday.

Related: Charlotte Prep receives $150K donation to help rebuild after massive fire

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

