Charlotte baker unable to sell baked goods after tree falls on her home, business

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Tuesday, Amy Trochum, the owner of Sugar Queen Baking in Charlotte, spoke to WBTV about how an Oak Tree in her backyard came toppling over her home during storms last week.

“I could have lost my life,” said Trochum.

Pictures Trochum shared with WBTV show the Oak Tree laying on top of the house, and the aftermath of damages from the inside.

Trochum said the damage to her home is so extensive that she currently does not have a home, nor a place to continue her business.

“It’s heartbreaking to lose your everything,” shared Trochum.

The small business owner said she started her baking business ‘Sugar Queen’ nearly eight years ago, baking from her then-apartment kitchen. She shared she got the idea for it after being laid off from her previous job.

When it comes to her business Sugar Queen, Trochum sells baked goods wholesale to businesses around Charlotte such as Rhino Market & Deli, Common Market in Plaza Midwood, The Suffolk Punch and other local markets and shops.

Once Trochum moved into her home two and a half years ago along Shamrock Drive in Charlotte, she had more space to continue Sugar Queen.

Trochum shared she had been baking all day long ahead of the severe weather last Monday. She said she was undecided on if she should continue baking or take a break at the gym so she decided to flip a coin.

“I literally flipped a coin that day because I had felt I had so much work that I should stay at home and start wrapping and labeling everything, but the coin said go to the gym,” Trochum explained.

Looking at what’s left of her former home and business, Trochum is thankful for her life.

“I’d like to think I would have been in the only room that didn’t get destroyed like the kitchen but I could’ve been anywhere in the home and I could of ... yeah. I could at least be seriously injured in the hospital trying to deal with this as well,” said Trochum.

Trochum said she would like to give away the leftover wood from the Oak Tree to people who need it.

Click here to help Trochum rebuild Sugar Queen and her home.

