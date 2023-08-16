Cabarrus Human Services offering classes for active caregivers starting August 30

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is offering free classes for folks currently caregiving for a loved one to help build a stronger, healthier and happier experience.

Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing personal finances, helping with personal hygiene and more.

Building Better Caregivers, a Family Caregiver Support Program series, teaches participants how to:

Reduce stress for themselves and their care partner

Improve health using self-care methods

Manage difficult care partner behaviors

Plan for the future

Find information and resources

Increase communication skills

The six-week virtual workshop runs August 30 through October 4. Classes are on Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The course includes a free manual and start-up kit complete with snacks and goodies. Upon completion participants will receive a certificate, parting gifts and the opportunity to earn prizes like gift baskets and community partner gifts.

The series is designed for active caregivers and is not a certificate program. To register, call 704-920-1400 and select option 7 by Friday, August 25. Limited respite funds are available to assist with the care of loved ones during classes—if needed, inquire during registration.

