Cabarrus Human Services offering classes for active caregivers starting August 30

County’s free workshop helps navigate sometimes difficult role
Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing...
Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing personal finances, helping with personal hygiene and more.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is offering free classes for folks currently caregiving for a loved one to help build a stronger, healthier and happier experience.

Caregiving can include running errands, shopping, preparing meals, transporting, managing personal finances, helping with personal hygiene and more.

Building Better Caregivers, a Family Caregiver Support Program series, teaches participants how to:

  • Reduce stress for themselves and their care partner
  • Improve health using self-care methods
  • Manage difficult care partner behaviors
  • Plan for the future
  • Find information and resources
  • Increase communication skills

The six-week virtual workshop runs August 30 through October 4. Classes are on Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The course includes a free manual and start-up kit complete with snacks and goodies. Upon completion participants will receive a certificate, parting gifts and the opportunity to earn prizes like gift baskets and community partner gifts.

The series is designed for active caregivers and is not a certificate program. To register, call 704-920-1400 and select option 7 by Friday, August 25. Limited respite funds are available to assist with the care of loved ones during classes—if needed, inquire during registration.

