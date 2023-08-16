Best ways to prevent foodborne illness in students’ lunchboxes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Back to school means the little ones will start having lunch away from home.

As parents start planning those snacks, they shouldn’t forget about a hidden danger in their student’s lunchbox.

“If a lunch is not packed safely, any bacteria in any parts of the lunch will multiply,” Sandra Eskin, a food safety and inspection service specialist deputy with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, said.

Children are among the most susceptible to serious foodborne illnesses, which cause 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths in the U.S. every year.

One mistake parents make when making lunches is not keeping cold food at 40 degrees or lower to prevent bacteria. The old brown paper bag won’t cut it.

Experts recommend at least two cold sources to make sure the food stays at the right temperature.

“Those cold sources can be anything from a gel pack to a juice box or a water bottle. You can stick the juice box or water bottle in the freezer, then stick them in the lunch,” Eskin said.

If parents pack that meal the night before, they should leave the insulated bag open in the refrigerator to allow the cold to reach the food.

“In the morning, that’s when you take it out. Then you thoroughly close it so that it stays cold until your child is ready to eat it,” Eskin said.

Similarly, a bottle of hot/boiling water can be placed in a lunchbox to keep warm foods at the right temperature until lunchtime.

Safe meals and snacks start with the way food is prepped:

Start with clean kitchen surfaces

Wash hands before prepping a meal

Keep foods that can cross-contaminate separate

Keep raw foods away from fruits/vegetables

Use a meat thermometer to ensure meals are cooked to safe internal temperatures

