PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say

Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died...
Police responded to a crash involving a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood. A child died after being hit by a school bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A child has died after she was hit by a school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood on Wednesday.

An 8-year-old girl was waiting for the bus with her brother, emerged from between two cars and was hit by a bus, police said.

The 911 call regarding the crash came in at 7:18 a.m. Crews performed life-saving measures, but the girl was pronounced dead at 7:44 a.m.

Derby Public Schools Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a statement about the girl’s death: “We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students. Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district. Due to the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the district cannot release the identity of the student, however, we ask that each of you please keep this student and their loved ones in your thoughts during this unimaginable time.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV found multiple instances of salvaged and flooded vehicles for sale on the Nissan of Shelby...
Shelby car dealership employees hit with 400+ criminal charges
A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC
2 earthquakes reported minutes apart in NC overnight
A bomb squad was called to South Main Street near Springway Drive for a “pipe Bomb threat.”
Man arrested after pipe bomb found during Kannapolis traffic stop
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Gaston County Police training SROs to protect students
Cintra, a private development company, built toll lanes north of Charlotte, and now wants to do...
CRTPO to hear updated review of proposed I-77 toll lanes south of Uptown
The district completed more than 50 projects this summer, and will soon break ground on a new...
Gaston County Schools set for first day of school after summer of renovations
Lincoln County Schools rolls out new artificial turf at all high schools
Lincoln County Schools rolls out new artificial turf at all high schools
Students attending Lincoln County Schools are returning to the classroom on Wednesday.
Lincoln County Schools launching 'Leader In Me' initiative