1 killed in shooting at northwest Charlotte gas station
The shooting happened on Bellhaven Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at the QuikTrip at Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.
Medic said the person died at the scene.
CMPD has deemed the deadly shooting a homicide.
This is a developing story.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
