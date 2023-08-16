PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
1 killed in shooting at northwest Charlotte gas station

The shooting happened on Bellhaven Boulevard on Wednesday morning.
A person was shot and killed at a QT along Bellhaven Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday morning.
A person was shot and killed at a QT along Bellhaven Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday morning.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip at Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

CMPD has deemed the deadly shooting a homicide.

This is a developing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

