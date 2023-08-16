1 killed in shooting at northwest Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot and killed at a northwest Charlotte gas station on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at the QuikTrip at Bellhaven Boulevard and Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medic said the person died at the scene.

CMPD has deemed the deadly shooting a homicide.

This is a developing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

