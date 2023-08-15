Video shows car slamming through fence in east Charlotte

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dramatic security video captured the moments a car came crashing through an east Charlotte business’s fence.

The crash happened on East Independence Boulevard, between Eastway Drive and Albemarle Road, around 11 a.m. Monday.

A security camera caught the car crashing through the fence and then flipping several times. Seconds later, a person can be seen running from the business.

WBTV has asked Medic if anyone was taken to the hospital, as well as asked police if anyone is facing charges and what led up to the crash.

