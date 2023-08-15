PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Statesville mother outraged after her son’s accused killer is out on bond

Phyllis Daye speaking with WBTV News(WBTV)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Monday, Phyllis Daye spoke to WBTV after she became aware that the man police had in custody for shooting her son was released on bond.

Daye said she attended the bond hearing for Raymond Davis. Davis is accused of shooting Daye’s son Derryck Turner.

Statesville police say Turner (Daye’s son) was shot last year near Lakeview Drive while riding a dirt bike on Thanksgiving Day. Davis was arrested and charged with his murder.

After spending weeks in the hospital, Turner succumbed to his injuries.

Daye said Davis’s bond was set for $1.5 million.

Raymond Davis has not been convicted but is charged, and is now out of jail.

”It’s like they gave him a pat on the wrist for killing my son,” shared Daye.

“To be honest, I feel like he should’ve got no bond. I feel like there shouldn’t have been a bond because now guess what? He’s out here enjoying himself,” Daye continued.

According to Iredell County Sheriff’s Office custody records, Davis recently bonded out of jail. Although it does not say when, WBTV obtained information from detention center records, stating he was released.

Monday night, Daye said the situation isn’t fair, she wonders what will happen on day one of the trial, set for next month.

“September the 9th is when he’s supposed to go back to court. But you let him out freely how do we know he’s still around?” Daye questioned.

WBTV reached out to the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the terms of Davis’ bond and if he is on any type of supervision or ankle monitoring. We are waiting to hear back from them.

“What I want for them to do is put themselves in my shoes. Look what I went through on Thanksgiving Day. Watching my son 19 days in the hospital fight for his life, and then later on to pass away. I just want justice. I want justice,” said Daye.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

