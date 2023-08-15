Salisbury Fire’s new Station 3, by the numbers

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department hosted a groundbreaking on Tuesday for the new Fire Station 3 on Mahaley Avenue.

The 19,400-square-foot Fire Station will include three drive-through apparatus bays, a Fire Safety Education and Community Outreach Center and the City’s Emergency Operations Center.

The facility will house offices for:

· Fire Department’s Fire Marshal

· Assistant Fire Marshal

· Three Fire Inspectors

· Life Safety Educators

The City’s Telecommunications Offices and Workshops are included within, as are 24-hour barracks for 10 Firefighters and two Fire Captains’ offices. The new fire station will be built to Essential Building Specifications to withstand tornado winds and mild earthquakes.

New Fire Station 3 will include:

· Engine Company Number 3 (transfer from the West Innes Street Fire Station)

· A future Ladder Truck

· The Fire Scene Investigation Lab Trailer

· Emergency Field Communications truck

· Firefighter Gear Decontamination equipment

· A fitness room

· Storage mezzanine

· Breathing compressor refill room

Salisbury City Council awarded the construction contract to KMD Construction Company of Salisbury, the lowest bidder, for $8,078,000 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The design and layout of the new station was designed by Ramsey Burgin Smith Architecture in collaboration with the City’s Firefighters and Fire Prevention Division Staff. Its architecture will reflect a pedestrian scale with traditional construction materials.

The new station will replace Fire Station #3 which is currently located at 1604 West Innes Street. Built in 1956, the current station protects the northwest section of the city, a primarily residential area. However, there are several public facilities with high concentrations of commercial and educational facilities such as Catawba College, Livingstone College, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and the W.G. Hefner V.A. Medical Center.

