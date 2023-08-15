PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Officials break ground for General RV facility in Rowan County

Located off I-85 and E. Ritchie Road
The new facility will employ more than 150 workers.
The new facility will employ more than 150 workers.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Developers say it’s the biggest RV dealership and service center within 400 miles of the Charlotte area.  This morning ground was broken for the huge facility just off I-85 in Rowan County. 

The work is already underway to clear the land, but the ceremonial turning of the dirt happened today.

General RV is a family-owned dealership and service center based in Michigan. The dealership will have over 30 service bays, including a six-bay body shop, with enough space to house 700 RVs on the lot.

The head of the company said deciding to build a new supercenter in Salisbury marked the end of a five year journey.

“We identified North Carolina as a place we wanted to grow. It took us a number of years to find the right community that wanted to work with us and find the right piece of property,” said Loren Baidas of family-owned General RV.

In 2022 General RV offered the county $2.9 million for the 40 acre plot of land on E. Ritchie Road near Koontz Elementary School.

“When you look at the hard statistics, logistics, all those things worked in our favor but a lot of time what we’re hearing from companies like General RV, it’s the personal touch,” said Rod Crider of the Rowan Economic Development Council. “We count our wins by investment, jobs, and average wages and boy this one just marked all the boxes.”

That “personal touch” will now mean 150 new jobs with an average salary of $65,000.  General RV hopes to have the 71,000 square foot dealership and service opened by late next year. 

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deputy in Colorado bought groceries for a woman and the children in her care after he saw...
‘He did it because he cared’: Deputy buys groceries for hungry family in need
Shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel...
Pilot, passenger identified after plane crashes into Lake Hickory
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A portion of West Central Avenue is shut down in Mount Holly due to a vehicle accident Monday...
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash in Mount Holly
A car was seen doing burnouts in the early-morning hours on Aug. 7 in Charlotte.
Police: Arrest made during weekend ‘street takeover’ in Charlotte

Latest News

Christine Lynn, Elia Gegorek, Terry Osborne, Elaine Holden, Ken Ingle, Donna Groce, Elaine...
Rowan Chamber campaign kick-off “Get in the Game!”
It is estimated that the total new investment by the company in Kannapolis and Rowan County...
Kannapolis greenlights incentives for “Project Swarm”
The certification will prepare students to apply for employment with manufacturers such as Eli...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College offers BioWork certification for jobs in Biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing
Teamster, the union representing about 22,000 drivers, said it received a legal notice Monday...
Hundreds without a job in Charlotte after Yellow Trucking shuts down