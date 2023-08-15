Officials break ground for General RV facility in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Developers say it’s the biggest RV dealership and service center within 400 miles of the Charlotte area. This morning ground was broken for the huge facility just off I-85 in Rowan County.

The work is already underway to clear the land, but the ceremonial turning of the dirt happened today.

General RV is a family-owned dealership and service center based in Michigan. The dealership will have over 30 service bays, including a six-bay body shop, with enough space to house 700 RVs on the lot.

The head of the company said deciding to build a new supercenter in Salisbury marked the end of a five year journey.

“We identified North Carolina as a place we wanted to grow. It took us a number of years to find the right community that wanted to work with us and find the right piece of property,” said Loren Baidas of family-owned General RV.

In 2022 General RV offered the county $2.9 million for the 40 acre plot of land on E. Ritchie Road near Koontz Elementary School.

“When you look at the hard statistics, logistics, all those things worked in our favor but a lot of time what we’re hearing from companies like General RV, it’s the personal touch,” said Rod Crider of the Rowan Economic Development Council. “We count our wins by investment, jobs, and average wages and boy this one just marked all the boxes.”

That “personal touch” will now mean 150 new jobs with an average salary of $65,000. General RV hopes to have the 71,000 square foot dealership and service opened by late next year.

