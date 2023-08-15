PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NWS: EF-1 tornado impacted Avery County overnight

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AVERY, N.C. (WBTV) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado impacted a portion of Avery County early Tuesday morning.

