Move-in delayed for some students at UNC Charlotte

By Mary Calkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Days before the start of the new semester at the University of North Carolina Charlotte, the school is having to put some students up in a local hotel.

That’s because a new dorm that was supposed to be ready to move into, has been delayed.

Students reached out to us saying they were supposed to move into a dorm, the school labels as “Phase 16″ but have been told it’s not finished so we reached out to the school to get answers.

You can see the heavy equipment outside and we spotted construction materials inside the building as well.

A spokesperson for the university said the general contractor for the building, New Atlantic encountered unexpected delays and would be unable to complete construction as expected for move in which is Wednesday.

As a result, the school has to relocate about 450 students to temporary housing. Most are being put in on-campus buildings but about 100 are having to move into a local hotel.

The schools says those students have already been notified and are getting a discount on their housing because of the inconvenience.

This isn’t the first time the university has run into housing trouble. This time last year about the same number of students got an email saying they wouldn’t be guaranteed housing despite having applied for it by the deadline.

The school worked with off-campus apartments and hotels and everyone ended up getting housing who needed or wanted it.

We asked for enrollment and housing numbers. The school said last school year, total enrollment was 29,551 students approximately 6,000 students lived in dorms on campus.

This year, enrollment is expected to increase, but there won’t be a final number until after September 1st but on-campus housing was expected to be slightly more at 6,100 that doesn’t include the new unfinished dorm.

The school has a section on their website keeping students up to date on the delays and has a list of frequently asked questions about what happens from here.

We’ll continue to follow this and speak to some of the students being affected.

